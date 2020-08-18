Pulkit Samrat's New Post On Insta Makes Kriti Kharbanda Say 'cutie Patooti'

Actor Pulkit Samrat recently took to his Instagram to post a profile picture of himself. The actor could be seen sporting a wide smile and a yellow hoodie in the post. Many celebs and fans responded to his post in the comments. Read ahead to know more about the caption of the post and the comments the post gained.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda shares hilarious meme from '14 Phere' that will leave her fans in splits

Pulkit Samrat's Post

Also Read | Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda team up for quirky comedy film '14 Phere'

Pulkit Samrat recently posted a picture of himself sporting a yellow hoodie on Instagram. The actor sported a candid smile and had his hoodie over his head. The background of the picture was blue and blurry.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda shares boomerang that depicts her mood for today, watch

Pulkit Samrat also added a fun caption. He first wrote - "Cutie" (sic), which made fans think he was calling himself 'cute' but then he clarified - "I meant cutie clicked this one!". It is not clear who clicked this picture.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda celebrates pet Drogo's birthday with Pulkit Samrat, see pics

Pic Credit: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Fans also had a similar reaction. Many fans thought the actor looked good in the post. Take a look at the comments left by fans:

Pic Credit: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Pulkit Samrat is very active on his social media and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and followers updated. He recently posted a vibrant image on the occasion of Independence Day. Fans could spot fighter jets in the sky that were trying to form an Indian Flag with the help of tri-coloured powder. He captioned this post - "Move over world, India is coming! #HappyIndependenceDay" (sic). Many people liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In an earlier post, the actor could be spotted with Ritesh Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandes. Pulkit Samrat posted the picture to wish Jacqueline Fernandes on her birthday. He captioned the post - "Happy Birthday @jacquelinef143 !! Have a fab one!! (emoji)This is the one where you photobombed me and @riteishd" (sic). Many people liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.