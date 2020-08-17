Kriti Kharbanda Shares Hilarious Meme From '14 Phere' That Will Leave Her Fans In Splits

Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram on Monday, August 17, 2020, to share a hilarious meme video. The video showcases a glimpse of her upcoming film 14 Phere. This video is sure to leave fans in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a meme video where one can read a line that says, “Parents going through their kids’ online orders.” And below is a video where can see Kriti sitting between Vikrant Massey and the director wearing pagdis doing some calculation. And towards the end of the video, Kriti in a stunned tone says, “ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine? kaunse ped pe paise ugg rahe hain.” (ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine? on which tree does so much money grow) Along with the video, The actor also wrote, “Had to share ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ #memelife #14phere ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚” Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans were surely left in splits and it is quite evident through the comment section. They went on to comment on all things fun. The post received several likes and comments from fans and co-stars of the actor. One of the users wrote, “this is so funny. Can’t stop laughing”. While the other wrote, “My mother literally telling me”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film, 14 Phere

Kriti Kharbanda shared a small social media clip-on and piqued his fans' curiosity while describing the upcoming film, full of madness and celebrations. The clip opens with Sanjay's wedding celebrations that appear to be played by Vikrant and Aditi, who will be played by Kriti in the movie sitting with a pagdi on stage and jaunting down their wedding budget along with director Devanshu. Although noting down the budget the trio is arguing over the film's plot which, according to the clip, will revolve around the two actors' wedding and will also be showing "14 pheras" instead of seven.

The shooting of the film will begin from November 2020, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will be sharing screen space for the comedy movie 14 Phere which is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 9, 2021. The film is being helmed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani.

