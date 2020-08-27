Kriti Kharbanda Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her 'mood 2020' While Sporting An All-black Look

On August 27, Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her to give a sneak peek into her "mood 2020". In the picture, Kriti is seen sitting with eyes shut while resting her fingers on the cheeks. She opted for an all-black look as she wore a black dress teamed with a black jacket.

Keeping her makeup subtle, she went for nude lips. She accessorised her overall look with a pair of white studs. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a short caption which read, "Mood: #2020 Aaahhhhh!", along with a hashtag, which is #2020goaway. Scroll down to take a look at her post.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner 122k likes and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from her 6.2 million followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons along with compliments. On the other side, Punjabi singer Akriti Kakar wrote a reply for Kriti, which read, "If this is the mood then oh 2020 is one sexy year". A fan agreed with her and said, "Hahahahaha,... I had the ditto thought when I read the caption! 2020 is on". A few fans called it "gorgeous" and "hot".

A peek into Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

The 29-year-old actor's Instagram media wall makes it quite evident that she is an active social media user. During the nationwide-lockdown, she often grabbed the attention of her fans and followers with numerous videos and photos of her. Apart from keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts, the actor also showers love on her fans. Recently, she posted a fan's artwork. A fan prepared a sketch, in which Kriti was seen playing the piano while the frame also captured her beau actor Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog.

Meanwhile, on August 17, she shared a short clip from her upcoming film 14 Phere. The meme video read a line that said, “Parents going through their kids’ online orders.” And below it, Kriti is seen sitting between Vikrant Massey and the director wearing pagdis doing some calculation. As the video progresses, Kriti in a stunned tone says, “ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine? kaunse ped pe paise ugg rahe hain.”

Talking about the upcomer, the shooting of the film will begin from November 2020, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen romancing each other for the comedy flick, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 9, 2021. The film will be directed by Devanshu Singh.

