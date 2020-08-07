Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates Pet Drogo's Birthday With Pulkit Samrat, See Pics

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable picture with their pet Drogo. The adorable husky celebrated his birthday on Thursday and the couple could not stop gushing over him. Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself asking for a sweet kiss from the pup. Check out the video shared on Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram account.

Kriti Kharbanda’s post for Drogo’s birthday

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet video of the puppy giving a kiss. In the video, Kriti sat down with the husky and asked for a kiss. The puppy initially does not listen to her, but then gives her a quick peck. While sharing the video on her Instagram account, Kharbanda stated that Drogo is 'the cutest, most handsome and the best'.

She also mentioned that it was his birthday in the sweet post. She concluded the post saying, “Our precious one turns 4!” [sic] She also added the hashtag ‘pawsome’ at the end of the post and referred to herself as ‘pawmama’ in the post. Kriti Kharbanda also shared a video of herself and her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat making a birthday cake for Drogo.

In the video shared by Kriti Kharbanda on her Instagram story, Kriti showed her fans the batter that they made for Drogo’s birthday cake. In the video, Pulkit Samrat kneels down to the sweet puppy and asks him to taste the batter. The pooch licks the batter off of his fingers quickly, as Kriti proclaims that he likes the batter to his cake.

Pulkit Samrat’s post for Drogo’s birthday

(Image Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat shared a sweet picture of the birthday boy on his social media account. He shared a picture of the dog with a soft toy on his head. While posting the adorable picture, the actor mentioned that this was the puppy’s birthday pose. He also used a hashtag to wish the puppy on his birthday in the post. Kriti Kharbanda took to the comments of the post and simply wrote “love, life and beyond,” in the picture. He also shared the same picture on his Instagram story as well.

(Image Credits: Pulkit Samrat Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat shared another picture on the occasion of his dog’s birthday. In the picture, Pulkit Samrat is seen pouting as he takes the selfie. Kriti Kharbanda poses for the picture while holding up two cell phones. In the picture, it can be seen that the couple had video called a few people to involve them in the birthday celebration as well.

The Housefull 4 actor has been quite active on her social media account during the lockdown. She has been spending time with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and is seen experimenting with food. Kriti is also heard saying that they are spending all their time with Drogo.

