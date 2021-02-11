Kriti Kharbanda Enjoys 'first Private Jetty Ride' In '14 Phere' BTS Clip Feat Vikrant

Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of her first-ever private Jetty ride on February 11, 2021. The actor was really really excited about this ride which she got to make with the 14 Phere cast and crew. It is a short clip of a few seconds but the enthusiasm of the actor came through. She captioned the picture as, “My first #jetty wali ride! We made it to the other side before I could make a better video 😛😛.” She used the hashtags, “#mumbai #first #jetty #14phere #bts” and tagged “@deva_stating @vikrantmassey87 @zeestudiosofficial.”

Kriti Kharbanda's video of her first jetty ride

In the clip, Kriti Kharbanda is seen walking onto the jetty and she exclaimed, “Guys!!! My first jetty ride” her gasp of joy could be heard after that. Not much more of the video is available because as she said the jetty ride was too short for a lengthier video to be taken. Kriti is dressed very casually in however much of her is visible, in a white crocheted sleeveless top and a white mask.

Her hair is pulled back from her face in a ponytail and she has slight fringes. Only some eyeliner is visible on her eyes. The actor who had previously released a statement about falling ill while shoot looks to have recuperated well. Vikrant Massey is seen in the background and he pulled down his mask for a bit when Kriti panned the camera towards him. Most of the comments on the picture were followers responding with various emojis that ranged from hearts to the fire emoji.

In a New Year’s post on Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram, the actor is seen in a white shirt and looked chic and sultry as she gazed into the camera with parted lips. She is seen sitting on a chair with her legs up and her bare legs are visible from under the shirt. Her long hair is straight as it cascades down her back. She opted for a no-makeup look that made her look very natural. She captioned the picture saying, “Looking forward to the next decade. With hope, with happiness, with positivity, with love. To the year that went by, to happy realisations, to self-discovery, to fighting your demons, to it all. I will look back at 2020 and remember it fondly, for it taught me to love harder and stay strong, to live in the moment and not leave anything to tomorrow :)”.

