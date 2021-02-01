Kriti Kharbanda Shares Sun-kissed Pic With One Hoop, Fans Ask About 'missing Earring'

Kriti Kharbanda recently left her fans baffled with a quirky post on social media. On Jan 31, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, wherein one of her hoop earrings was missing. Fans and followers of Kriti Kharbanda were curious about the missing earring and bombarded the comment section with questions related to the same. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post.

Fans get curious about Kriti's missing earring

In the above Instagram post, Kriti Kharbanda shared a sunkissed picture. She stunned in a white tank top, paired with shorts. For glam, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star opted for a no-makeup look. She had her hair styled in a messy bun hairdo. However, Kriti Kharbanda accessorised her look with only one large hoop earring. The actor's other earring was missing. Sharing the post on social media, Kriti Kharbanda also penned a quirky caption as she wrote, "Soaking in the sun, hoping for a miracle, a time machine maybe?! #sundayfunday #takemeback". Take a look at what fans have to say about Kriti Kharbanda's latest quirky look.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kriti Kharbanda were quick to share their responses to the actor's photo. One of the users wrote, "Dusra hoop?" (another hoop?), while another added, "Or the other missing earring?". Fans also praised Kriti Kharbanda's photo as one of the fans commented, "I like it when you smile. It's cute", while another added, "Done kill people by that look". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram comment section

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in ZEE5's thriller drama, Taish. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. Taish is produced by Deepak Mukut Bejoy Nambiar and Nishant Pitti.

For her upcoming, the actor has two films in her kitty. Kriti will be first seen in the Tamil film, Vaan. The romantic drama stars Dulquer Salmaan with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kriti Kharbanda and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the three female leads. Kharbanda also boats the cast ensemble of social comedy-drama, 14 Phere. It stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

