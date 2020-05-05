Kriti Kharbanda Enjoys Bread Baked By Her ‘personally Hired Chef' Pulkit Samrat

With COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 in place, people are confined to their homes while brushing up their skills or learning new ones at the same time. Talking about the same, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are not failing to paint the town red as they are spending their romantic lockdown with each other. Amid all this, lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have also taken to cooking while giving complete couple goals to their fans. Recently Kirti Kharbanda took to her social media wherein she was all praises for her beau Pulkit Samrat's baking skills.

Kirti Kharbanda shared a glimpse of a gluten-free bread baked by Pulkit Samrat

In her latest post, Kirti Kharbanda shared a glimpse of the bread that was baked by Pulkit Samrat. Kirti Kharbanda credited her best and personally hired chef Pulkit Samrat in the caption for baking the sourdough gluten-free bread. Take a look at Kirti Kharbanda's post which clearly showcases her beau Pulkit Samrat's phenomenal cooking skills.

Kriti Kharbanda was all praises for Pulkit Samrat's baking skills

Not only this, but Kirti Kharbanda also took to her social media recently to share pictures of some freshly baked Bombay Pav which she mentioned in the caption were baked by her beau Pulkit Samrat. It is not a secret that Kriti Kharbanda is a foodie and that it seems that her beau is winning her heart all over again by his impeccable baking skills. Kriti Kharbanda also had a beautiful caption along with her post.

Kriti Kharbanda announced rather confidently that she tends to bring out the best in Pulkit. Kriti Kharbanda also had an adorable question for Pulkit wherein she asked him if he ever thought that he will have to bake vada pavs for her. Kriti Kharbanda also declared that the 'bhukkhad' in her is impressed by these vada pavs which Pulkit baked for her. Take a look at the Housefull 4 actor's post.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were last seen together in the film Pagalpanti. According to media reports, the couple started seeing each other on the sets of the film. The film also starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in the pivotal roles.

