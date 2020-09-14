Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘Monday Blues’ With Beau Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda, who is currently spending some quality time with her beau Pulkit Samrat, never fails to entice her fans with some lovely pictures and videos on their social media. Her posts with Pulkit have often made fans root for them as 'couple goals' and her latest post is no different. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor recently took to her social media to share her 'Monday Blues' which has a connection with Pulkit.

Kriti Kharbanda shares her 'Monday Blues'

Talking about the picture, Kriti and Pulkit can be seen posing for a beautiful selfie against the backdrop of a picturesque and mountainous location. Pulkit can be seen donning a casual black attire with his hair combed backward. While Kriti can be seen making way for a pretty picture in a sleeveless white top with blue. The two can be seen all smiles in the lovely click.

The Housefull 4 actor captioned the picture stating, 'My kinda #mondayblues' along with some smiley and blue heart emojis. Some fans reacted to the post leaving heart emojis. While one of the fans called Pulkit and Kriti as her favourite couple, another user called them as 'couple goals.' Take a look at the picture shared by Kriti along with the reactions of the fans to the same.

Pulkit Samrat's love for long drives

Meanwhile, recently Pulkit had shared a selfie on his social media wherein he could be seen posing alongside Kriti and their pet husky Drogo. The Fukrey actor has donned a casual black t-shirt and paired his outfit with classic yellow sunglasses. He is also sporting his recent long hair which is tied in a tiny ponytail. Alongside him, his ladylove Kriti is seen smiling for their selfie. She has kept her hair loose for the picture and opted for a no-makeup look.

Their pet dog Drogo can also be seen accompanying the duo. The adorable doggo is quite huge, and his head is almost touching the roof. The trio can be seen going for a long drive. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Pulkit has also explained their love for long drives. The actor has also tagged the official handles of Kriti and Drogo, the husky. Moreover, he has shared a heart-eyed smiley emoticon alongside the caption. Check out the actor's recent post.

