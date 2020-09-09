Pulkit Samrat Goes Camping With Kriti Kharbanda, Shares A Cute Picture; See Here

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Pulkit Samrat recently posted a picture on Instagram with his partner Kriti Kharbanda. The duo had gone camping and shared a glimpse of their trip on Instagram. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had quarantined together during the lockdown.

Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram Post

Pulkit Samrat’s caption read, “ Camping is fun when the company is @kriti.kharbanda.” Kriti Kharbanda is donning a simple yellow dress while Pulkit Samrat is seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. The duo is seen posing for a selfie along with a couple of polaroids and fairy lights. Check out the picture below.

Pulkit Samrat’s fans went gaga over the picture as they posted their comments on it. One of the fans commented, “ You both are very lucky to have each other”. Take a look at the fan’s comments and reactions on the duo’s camping trip.

Pulkit Samrat is quite active on social media. He finds creative ways to interact with his fans. In another Instagram post, Pulkit shared a glimpse of his long drive trip. He was accompanied by Kriti Kharbanda and their pet dog Drogo. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram post below.

For the uninitiated, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met on the sets of Veere Ki Wedding. The duo had quarantined together during the nationwide lockdown. Both share glimpses of each other on their social media. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have become Bollywood’s sensational couple on Instagram. From dropping comments on each other’s posts to posting glimpses of their date nights, the duo never fails to entertain their fans. Apart from Veere Ki Wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have also shared the screen space for Pagalpanti.

On the work front

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen together next in Bejoy Nambiar’s film Taish. Taish is a drama film based on the motive of revenge. The movie’s cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Jim Sarbh. Taish is produced by Bejoy Nambiar along with Nishant Pitti. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s fans are excited to see their favourite social media couple on the big screen once again.

