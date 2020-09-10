Kriti Kharbanda, Aamir Ali & Others Express Disgust At Kerala Covid Patient Rape Case

On September 5, a 19-year old COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first-line treatment centre near Kerala's Pathanamthitta, police said on Sunday. As soon as the news of the same broke on the internet, numerous celebrities reacted and expressed their views on the same. Sharing the news article about the same report on her Instagram story session, Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Yuck. Yuck. Yuck. This made my stomach Churn. Are we ever safe!?"

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the same post, numerous celebrities from the different film fraternity and TV actors reacted. Popular TV actor Aamir Ali wrote, "Wat de h*** is wrong with these" while actor Karan Tacker wrote, "W**". Model Diandra Soares also took to the comments box and wrote, "Just beyond f****** vile". On the other side, actor Karanvir Sharma dropped an angry emoticon. While expressing anger, actor Parvathy Omanakuttan asserted, "What the H***???" Singer-songwriter Manasi Scott's reply to the post read, "I can’t even begin to .. this is heinous".

Kerala COVID patient rape case

The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release. According to police, the incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday. The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus.

While she was being shifted to the First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) later, the driver sexually abused her. "We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told PTI.

Republic TV spoke to the chairman of Kerala State SC/ST Commission B S Movoji. "The commission has registered suo motu case against the accused under various sections of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act," he said. He also stated that the case will be filed by the commission against the hospital authorities for negligence. The commission has sought a report from the District Medical Officer based on which more actions will be taken.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Promo Image Credit: Kriti Kharbanda, Aamir Ali, & Karan Tacker Instagram)

