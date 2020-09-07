Pulkit Samrat Goes On A Long Drive With Kriti Kharbanda And Drogo; See Photo

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently treated his fans to a picture of himself alongside Kriti Kharbanda and their pet dog Drogo. He took to social media and shared the photo through his official handle on September 7, 2020, Monday. It features him in the driver’s seat alongside Kharbanda, while the husky is sitting at the back. Here’s everything you need to know about Pulkit Samrat’s latest social media post with Kriti Kharbanda. Check it out:

Pulkit Samrat goes on a long drive with Kriti Kharbanda and Drogo

Bollywood star Pulkit Samrat took to social media on September 7, 2020, Monday and shared a photo through his official Instagram account. He is seen posing alongside Kriti Kharbanda and their pet husky Drogo. Pulkit Samrat has donned a casual black t-shirt and paired his outfit with classic yellow sunglasses.

He is also sporting long hair which is tied in a tiny ponytail. Alongside him, actor Kriti Kharbanda is seen smiling for their selfie. She has kept her hair loose for the photo and opted for a no-makeup look. Their pet dog Drogo is also accompanying the duo. He is quite huge, and his head is touching the roof. The trio is seen going for a long drive.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Pulkit Samrat has explained their love for long drives. He has written, “Long drives are ðŸ˜ @kriti.kharbanda @drogohusky”. The actor has tagged the official handles of Kriti Kharbanda and Drogo, the husky. Moreover, he has dropped a heart-eyed smiley emoticon alongside the caption. Check out his recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Responses on Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's photo

Within an hour of sharing his social media post, Pulkit Samrat garnered numerous responses on his latest photo. The actor’s picture received more than 52000 likes and over 250 comments within a couple of hours. Moreover, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses on the platform.

They took to the comment section of the post and appreciated the trio. Some of them also expressed themselves through different emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, hearts, kisses, hugs, and fire, to name a few. Check out responses on Pulkit Samrat’s photo:

