Kriti Kharbanda Shares Pic Of Her Favorites, Says 'they Concurred My Heart'

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heart-warming picture of Pulkit Samrat alongside her furry pet, Drogo. The moment she shared this stunning picture, her fans came out in amazement and showered hearts on her post in the comment section. The amazing view in the background complimented the picture. Kriti usually gives a sneak peek of her life on her social media handle and Pulkit and Drogo manage to get a special place in most of them.

Kriti Kharbanda shares pic with pet

Kriti clicks several pictures of her favourite pals, Pulkit Samrat and Drogo, but in her recent Instagram post, she managed to melt hearts with her heart-warming caption.

She stated, “ðŸ’“ they came. They saw. They conquered my ðŸ’“” and posted it with a dimly-lit picture of the two. Kriti's post received over 150k likes and a lot of comments from fans and followers. Many dropped in heart-eyed and heart emojis to express their love for the actor and her post.

Kriti Kharbanda is quite active on Instagram. A few weeks ago, when Drogo turned 4, she posted a cute video with her pet husky and had wished him a happy birthday. Check out her video -

Also Read Sunny Leone And Her Kids Make 6 Paintings As A Gift For Aunty Marci; Watch Video

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram PDA

Kriti’s fans on her social media very well know that she loves spending quality time with Pulkit and gives them a glimpse of it on Instagram. She’s been seen incredibly happy and spirited in her pictures and videos with Pulkit on her social media handle. Their fans cheer them up with plenty of love and best wishes through the comments. Take a look at some of their posts together-

Pulkit Samrat clicked this gorgeous selfie with Kriti Kharbanda and her pet, Drogo, on the occasion of latter’s birthday. They look all spunky in the picture.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor And Disha Patani Share Glimpses Of Their Pawfect Time With Their Pet Dogs

Here’s another cute video of the actor could be seen playing the tune of a famous song, Bella Ciao, while Pulkit was seen capturing her video and applauding her in the end with a “Waah!”.

Also Read 'Fukrey Returns' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, And More; See List

In this video, Kriti shared her lockdown days where she was busy cooking a lot of dishes along with Pulkit capturing all that for her. She even mentioned Pulkit in the caption saying, “Be my quarantine â¤ï¸ @pulkitsamrat â¤ï¸".

Also Read Pearl V Puri's Instagram Photos With His "lifeline" Newton Scream Love

The actor also uploaded a video with a quirky caption sometime back. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat could be seen spending valuable time with each other. The actor mentioned in the caption that it was 'champi' time for them and the video received a lot of love from their fans.

Image Courtesy- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.