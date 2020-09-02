Sunny Leone And Her Kids Make 6 Paintings As A Gift For Aunty Marci; Watch Video

On Wednesday morning, Sunny Leone shared a collage of videos and revealed that she, along with her kids Nisha, Noah, Asher, made six paintings over the weekend. Sunny shared a glimpse of the painting made by her and wrote that Nisha helped her out with the same. The paintings were made by Sunny and her kids, as a gift for Sunny's best friend Marci.

Sharing the videos, Sunny wrote, "Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much." As seen in the video, Sunny is all busy painting with a spray and colour-tube. Meanwhile, in one of the pictures, Nisha also helps her with the same.

As soon as her post was up, fans gushed to drop hearts and fire emotions and flooded the comments section with love. An amused fan wrote, "This photo feels super. How very insightful this is. It's always a treat to see your pictures." While a fan called her work "outstanding," another user wrote, "Your daughter is very cute."

Recently, Sunny Leone visited an animal reserve during the weekend, with her children and husband Daniel Weber. She shared an adorable selfie with her husband, as they covered their faces with a mask, whilst posing for a picture. As seen in the picture, while the couple was busy clicking a pic, one of their sons was seen in the background, all busy looking at the camel. However, it was Sunny's caption that stole the show. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Found an animal reserve to visit with Daniel Weber and the kids. He wanted me to write “just me, a camel and a donkey!” But that’s not so nice Weber!! Lol."

This is not the first time when the family escaped for a getaway. Earlier, on August 7, the actor's family visited a fire station in Los Angeles. Sunny was thankful for the community helpers for teaching her kids about "fire safety" and for also making them feel happy.

On sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88." Earlier, the family also enjoyed a sunny day at the Santa Monica beach in Calfornia.

