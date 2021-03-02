Kriti Kharbanda Is Beau Pulkit Samrat's 'cutie Pie'; See Her Latest 'Superwoman' Photo

After sharing a BTS video from her "#shootlife" diaries, Taish actor Kriti Kharbanda has finally shared a photograph from the same shoot on her Instagram handle. Kriti, who is currently in Delhi, took to her Instagram handle to share her 'Happy Tuesday' post with fans and her beau Pulkit Samrat was all-praise about it. Soon after Kriti Kharbanda's photo surfaced on social media, ardent fans flocked to the comment section of the post to lavish her with heaps of compliments.

Kriti Kharbanda's "#superwoman" photo is all things "cute" for fans

Bollywood star Kriti Kharbanda loves to keep it real on social media and her Instagram handle is proof. The Housefull 4 actor's quirky captions to her Instagram posts have been quite popular among her fans across the country. Similarly, along with posting a picture of herself from her latest photoshoot with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, Kriti won fans' hearts with her lovely caption wherein she referred to herself as a "Superwoman".

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a cutesy photograph of herself, in which, she looked like a million bucks as she sported a bright-vermillion bodycon top with denim hot shorts. In terms of her makeup, she kept it minimal with a nude undertone and rounded it off with a wavy hairdo. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, the Pagalpanti actor humorously wrote, "Coz even #superwoman needs to chill sometimes #happytuesday".

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post below:

Just like every other Kriti Kharbanda's photos, her latest Instagram post was also quick to garner a lot of love from fans as well as her lover, Pulkit Samrat. Soon after she posted the photograph on IG, her Taish co-star slid into the comment section of her post and dropped a sweet comment as he called her a "Cutie pie!!!". On the other hand, ardent fans of Kriti also couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness in the comment section as they deemed her "The Absolute Cutest". In less than an hour, her post raked over 150k likes and more than 750 comments.

Check out some fan reactions below:

