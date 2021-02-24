Kriti Kharbanda Makes Funny Poses For Camera, Realises It Is A Video

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram to share a funny video of herself. In the video, the actor is sitting cross-legged on the top of a round table. She is seen wearing an orange sleeveless top with light blue denim shorts. The video starts with her posing for the camera only to realise later that it is a video. In the background, the song 'Lose Control' can be heard playing. In the caption, she wrote, "Photo se video tak ka safar [laughing emoticon]". In the comment section, her fans were in awe of her. Check out the video.

Kriti Kharbanda strikes a funny pose

(Image credit: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post)

Earlier, she uploaded a picture of herself while wearing a pink sweater with red hearts on it. She added a blur effect to the photo and in the caption, she wrote, "All heart [heart emoticon] Looking past the blur that was yesterday :)". The actor is seen wearing minimal makeup with pinkish nude lipstick. She is also wearing hoops and has mid parted hair. Check out the picture.

The actor who is dating her Taish co-star Pulkit Samrat is often seen sharing pictures with him. On his birthday, she shared a selfie where she is seen kissing him on the cheek. In the caption, she wrote a birthday note. She wrote, "Happy birthday baby As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat I love you". Check out the post.

On the work front

Kriti Kharbanda has done movies in different languages like Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. She made her debut in the year 2009 with the Tamil movie, Boni. After this movie, she also made her debut in the Kannada industry with Chiru. Kriti Kharbanda's movies include Teen Maar, Googly, Super Ranga, Thirupathi Express, and Bruce Lee: The Fighter. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016 with Raaz Reboot. She also appeared in Guest inn London and in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao. In 2018, she appeared in Veerey Ki Wedding and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir see.

Her upcoming movies include Chehre where she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. 14 Phere where she will play the lead role along with Vikrant Massey. Her Tamil film with Dulqueer Salmaan Vaan has been postponed due to the pandemic.

