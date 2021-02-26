Kriti Kharbanda Spreads Her 'white Magic'; Beau Pulkit Samrat Calls Her 'mine'

Kriti Kharbanda took to her official Instagram handle on February 25 and shared a stunning picture from her recent photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen donning all-white while flaunting her bright smile while posing for the camera. In the caption, she simply wrote, ‘white magic’.

Kriti Kharbanda drops pic from latest photoshoot

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda Makes Funny Poses For Camera, Realises It Is A Video

In the picture, Kriti can be seen wearing a white embroidered bandeau and white shirt which she paired with white shorts. She went for subtle makeup and kept her long wavy hair open. Flaunting her bright smile, she looked into the camera confidently. She captioned the picture with, “’#whitemagic’” with a pair of white hearts.

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Possibility Of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2'

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment her beauty in the comments section. Her beau, Pulkit Samrat, too, commented, “Mine” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Kriti responded with, "All yours". Yasmin Karachiwala dropped several fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Ur smile is my breath. Keep smiling always I love you so much @kriti.kharbanda” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Your smile makes me smile” with a monkey face emoticon and a red heart. A netizen commented, “In love” with a red heart.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a stunning picture of herself. Kriti Kharbanda is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her photoshoots and personal life. On February 24, 2021, Kriti shared a BTS video from her photoshoot, featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen making faces while looking into the camera.

In the video, Kriti can be seen wearing an orange coloured top and denim shorts. She wore subtle makeup and kept her wavy hair loose. As for the caption, Kriti penned, “Photo se video tak ka safar (The journey from photo to video)”. Pulkit Samrat dropped a pair of grinning face emoticons. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons in the comments. Several of them called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’.

A peek into Kriti Kharbanda's photos

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda Worked Through Malaria For '14 Phere'; Says She 'lost 6kgs' While Shooting

Image Source: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares Sun-kissed Pic With One Hoop, Fans Ask About 'missing Earring'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.