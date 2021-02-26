Pulkit Samrat Follows Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's 'skincare Saturday' Advice

Indian film actor Pulkit Samrat, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a monochrome selfie to reveal that he had been following girlfriend Kriti Kharabanda's skincare advice. Interestingly, in the black-and-white picture, Pulkit can be seen sporting a face pack while posing with a pout for the click. In the caption, he tagged Kriti and wrote, "I’ve been following your #skincaresaturday advice", along with a smiling-face-with-three-hearts emoji. Scroll down to take a look at Pulkit Samrat's quirky post dedicated to girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Pulkit follows Kriti's skincare routine:

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner a positive response from fans on the photo-sharing platform. The comments section was flooded with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, "slaying in face pack". Another fan added, "Always handsome always so cute". On the other hand, an Instagram user poked fun at Samrat and wrote, "now you gonna look beautiful like her". Pulkit's ladylove was also quick to register her response as she wrote, "cutie" along with a few laughing and kissing emoticons.

A peek into Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Interestingly, the 37-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps sharing self-portraits, selfies and updates of his upcoming projects. On the other side, a handful of Instagram entries of Samrat are dedicated to Kharbanda. Many of his recent posts suggest that the actor has been working out like a beast for the past few weeks.

On the professional front, the Fukrey actor is currently busy filming his next project, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, which will mark the debut of actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. He was recently spotted in Delhi for the shooting of the same. Dhiraj Kumar's upcoming film is touted to be a mass entertainer with a message of social harmony.

The first look of the duo was unveiled in mid-January. Pulkit is said to play the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, while Isabelle will be seen playing the role of an Agra girl, Noor. Meanwhile, more details about the Suswagatam Khushaamadeed cast and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed release have been kept under wraps.

