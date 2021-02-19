Kriti Kharbanda Calls Herself 'A Badass With A Good Heart' In Latest Pic By Avi Gowarikar

Kriti Kharbanda treated her fans with snaps from her new photoshoot with Photographer Avinash Gowarikar. In the Caption, the actress referred to herself as a "badass" going with the vibe of the photoshoot. Clad in a casual outfit and a natural makeup look, Kriti managed to steal her fans' hearts with her new photo.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post of her recent photoshoot with Avinash Gowarika has become a hit among her fans. Wearing a white crop top with light blue overalls, the actress matched the outfits with natural makeup and faint smokey eyes. The 30-year-old actress appeared relaxed while posing for the camera. She also tagged her Photographer Avinash Gowarikar in the post.

'She's a badass with a good heart'

Kriti Kharbanda called herself a 'badass with a good heart'. She further wrote that she's soft but strong and unapologetic but honest and that she's the type of woman one goes on a war with, not against. The caption resonated with several of her fans, sending out a strong message of women empowerment.

Fans' reaction to Kriti Kharabanda's recent post

The Googly star received praises and supportive comments from her fans on her recent Instagram upload. A fan commented 'So beautiful' under the post. Another fan marveled at the actress's beauty and commented 'Slayer' under the post. Several fans showered compliments and praises in the form of emojis for the actress.

Kriti Kharbanda's photos on Instagram

A peek into Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram reveals that the actress likes to keep her fans up-to-date with her activities. Be it professional or private moments, Kriti lets her fans get a glimpse of her busy life. Sharing photos and videos of her workouts, photoshoots, moments with her friends, and fashion, the actress enjoys social media as she gets a chance to connect with her fans directly.

Kriti's recent Instagram video

In her recent Instagram video, Kriti shared a fun edit of herself on a video call. Kriti tagged her fan account in the post saying that she loved the edit. Kriti can be seen revealing her funny side as she sticks out her tongue jokingly during the conversation. She captioned the post writing 'That Moment' with a couple of laughing emojis.

