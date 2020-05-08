Kriti Kharbanda Misses Pole Dance Workout, Says 'Regret Not Installing Pole At Home'

Kriti Kharbanda, who is quarantined with Pulkit Samrat during the COVID-19 lockdown, took to her Instagram on May 7, and shared a throwback video of herself, recalling the days when she could do her pole-dancing workout. Through the caption, Kriti also mentioned that she regrets not installing a pole at home. Check out.

Kriti Kharbanda misses her pole dance workout

On Thursday night, Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media and shared a throwback clip of herself enjoying the pole dance workout. The clip sees the Pagalpanti actor smoothly executing her dance moves around the pole. Through the caption, Kriti revealed she regrets not getting a pole fixed at home ahead of the lockdown. The caption read, "Throwback to my favourite form of a workout! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What’s on your list !? What do u really miss doing!?" Check out Kriti Kharbanda's pole dance video here:

It is not surprising for fans to watch Kriti Kharbanda's pole dance workout clip. For the unversed, back in 2019, when Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's social media updates were the talks of the town, the Ongole Gitta actor shared a fun collage, that showed the duo performing pole-dance. While Kriti Kharbanda's still was from one of her sessions, Pulkit Samrat's still was from one of his events, where he performed the pole-dance. Kharbanda, in the caption, wrote, "Who does it better? Chandu... Tell tell!" referring to Pulkit's fun character of Chandu in the movie Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti shared screen space in Anees Bazmee's directorial Pagalpanti, which did moderately well at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been grabbing several eyeballs ever since the couple has been spending their COVID-19 lockdown together. Be it cooking for each other, playing the piano, or giving each other fun social media challenges, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are shelling out major couple goals. The duo also keeps dropping fun comments on each other's posts on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

