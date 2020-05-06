Pulkit Samrat ‘surrenders’ To Ladylove Kriti Kharbanda’s Sword-wielding Skills

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been grabbing several eyeballs ever since the couple has been spending their COVID-19 lockdown together. Be it cooking for each other, playing the piano, or giving each other fun social media challenges, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are giving some major couple goals to their fans. However, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's recent social media banter is too adorable to behold wherein Pulkit announced that he has indeed 'surrendered' to his ladylove.

Kriti Kharbanda shared a sword-wielding stint of herself from Housefull 4

Kriti Kharbanda recently shared a still of herself from the film Housefull 4 wherein she is pulling off a challenging sword-wielding scene. However, Kriti Kharbanda nails her sword-wielding effortlessly and also described this scene as one of the toughest yet cherished moments at work. Kriti Kharbanda also went on to say how people thought that she was too tiny and thin to even carry a sword but it seems that the Pagalpanti actor has managed to silence everyone with her sword act in the scene. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's post.

Pulkit Samrat left an adorable comment on Kriti Kharbanda's post

But it was her beau Pulkit Samrat's comment on the post which was the main highlight. Pulkit Samrat was inevitably impressed by his ladylove's sword-wielding skills and left a comment on her post which said, 'I surrender'. However, Kriti had an adorable reply to Pulkit Samrat's comment. She replied that she already knows that Pulkit Samrat has indeed 'surrendered' himself to her. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's comment on the post.

Not only Pulkit but Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji too could not stop himself from commenting on the post. He left a comment on the post saying that 'Never Ever Underestimate The Power Of KK.' Take a look at Farhad's comment on the post.

Some of the fans were also left swooning over the Pagalpanti actor's sword-wielding skills. One of the fans also left a quirky comment saying that Pulkit should be 'careful' after watching this video. Take a look at their reactions.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were last seen in the movie Pagalpanti. The comedy flick also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee.

