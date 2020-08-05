Kriti Kharbanda Professes Her Love For Cheese, Shares Aesthetic Post From Her 'cheesy Day'

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media account and shared a picture of cheese-filled snacks. The Housefull 4 actor has been quite active on her social media account during the lockdown. She has been spending time with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and is seen experimenting with food.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat Gives A Cheesy Crown To His "queen" Kriti Kharbanda; Read Details

Kriti Kharbanda’s cheesy day

She shared a picture of cheese toast, and some olives in an aesthetic picture. While posting the picture on her social media account, Kriti Kharbanda captioned the picture calling it a ‘cheesy kinda day’. [sic] Kharbanda has previously shared a cheese sandwich that her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat made for her. However, in her recent post, she failed to mention who had made the cheesy delicacy. Fans of the actor have taken to their social media to comment on the picture. Many mentioned that the dish looks delicious and added many heart emojis as well.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat Dons Chef's Cap For Kriti Kharbanda, Indulges In A Fun Banter; See Here

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat sparked dating rumours after he put up a super adorable post about Kriti on her birthday. Pulkit and Kriti shared the screen space in Pagalpanti and the two have been inseparable since. When asked previously about the media speculating that the two were dating Kriti Kharbanda had told a popular media house that her chemistry with Pulkit Samrat in the movie Pagalpanti is great and that they look great together.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda's Adorable Photo With Her Pet Is 'sacha Wala Pyaar'

Kriti Kharbanda went on to say that she cannot blame the media for speculating as they look ‘hot together’. She also said that Pulkit is very special to her and that he will always be special to her. A few months back Kriti confirmed the romance saying that she wanted to keep it under wraps and let her family know about Pulkit Samrat first. She also added that every couple takes a different amount of time to disclose their affair and that in their case, it was five months.

Kriti Kharbanda was not only a part of Pulkit Samrat’s birthday celebrations, but the two also took a small vacation together. Most recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at Pulkit Samrat’s family gatherings. She was also present at Pulkit’s brother’s wedding and was also a part of the Holi celebrations of the Samrat family.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat Gushes Over Kriti Kharbanda, Calls Her 'cutest Date Ever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.