Pulkit Samrat Gives A Cheesy Crown To His "queen" Kriti Kharbanda; Read Details

Amid the current lockdown, several celebrities are indulging in various hobbies. Many celebrities are working out, while some are doing things like reading, painting, cooking, etc. Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda is also in the long list of celebrities who have turned towards cooking during the lockdown. She is also quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures of different delicacies she makes at home. However, this time it was her boyfriend who treated her to a lip-smacking delicacy.

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the delicacy prepared by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. Kriti Kharbanda shared the picture of a delicious cheesy sandwich. She praised the dish and her boyfriend in an adorable caption. In the caption of the post, Kriti Kharbanda revealed that Pulkit Samrat made the cheesy sandwich for her. She also said that he made sure his queen got her crown and referred Pulkit Samrat as her king. Their fans showered the comments section with lots of comments appreciating them and Pulkit Samrat for his efforts. Pulkit Samrat also dropped a comment stating “Mehnat! 🤣🤣”.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post

Pulkit Samrat is also quite the chef just like Kriti Kharbanda. The adorable couple moved in together before the lockdown was imposed in India. The adorable couple is since then sharing updates about their time on social media. They are often seen cooking various dishes for each other.

In a recent post by Kriti Kharbanda, she had mentioned that her cooking skills have kept her sane during the lockdown. Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram and had shared a lovely picture of Chapli Kebab and Roomali Roti that she had prepared at home. Her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat also had shared the same image on his Instagram. In his post, Pulkit Samrat had called Kriti Kharbanda his personal chef.

See the picture here

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were seen together in Pagalpanti. The movie directed by Anees Bazmee released last year and also featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela among others. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are expected to share the big screen again with Taish. The revenge thriller drama will be helmed by Bejjoy Nambiar and is expected to release next year.

