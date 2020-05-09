Pulkit Samrat Dons Chef's Cap For Kriti Kharbanda, Indulges In A Fun Banter; See Here

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been grabbing several eyeballs ever since the couple has been spending their COVID-19 lockdown together. Be it cooking for each other, playing the piano, or giving each other fun social media challenges, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are giving some major couple goals to their fans. Recently, Kriti shared a picture on social media where she described how she ate the scrumptious food cooked by her "personal chef" Pulkit.

Pulkit Samrat dons chef cap for Kriti Kharbanda

The Housefull 4 actress took to her Instagram page and shared a picture where her bae Paulkit Samrat had made baked bread for the actress. The actress wrote in the caption that she has gobbled all the bread that he made and was not preparing for round 2. Pulkit was quick enough to leave a sweet reply on the post and wrote that its time for second round and this time Kriti will don the cap of the chef.

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Misses Pole Dance Workout, Says 'Regret Not Installing Pole At Home'

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares Grooming Concern Amid Lockdown, Says 'inn Eyebrows Ka Kya Karein'

Sometime back, Kriti who is teasing his fans with pictures of several delectable recipes had shared another on her Instagram page. Kriti shared a picture of gluten-free bread baked for her by none other than her bae Pulkit Samrat and it is sure to leave your mouth watery.

Along with a delightful picture of the food, she wrote, ‘Sour dough gluten-free bread :) baked by the best (hired by me personally) - @pulkitsamrat ❤️ ok now I’m going back to eating. Tata! #bataiyebataiye #healthycompetition #bestbakerkaun #quarantinelife #chefspecial ❤️❤️❤️’

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were last seen in the movie Pagalpanti. The comedy flick also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee.

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares Throwback Video And Slams Body-shamers Who Called Her 'too Thin'

Read: Pulkit Samrat ‘surrenders’ To Ladylove Kriti Kharbanda’s Sword-wielding Skills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.