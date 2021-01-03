Kriti Kharbanda professes love to Pulkit Samrat after latter shares ‘modern’ family pic

Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently expressed her love for beau and actor Pulkit Samrat after the latter shared a beautiful picture of his “Modern Family” on Instagram. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of the two stars posing with their extended family members. While captioning the post, the Fukrey fame actor mentioned the advantages of having a family that stays by the side in every situation.

Pulkit Samrat shares family picture

While captioning the post, he wrote, “2021 My Modern Family! We love. We fight. We fight for each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. We celebrate the ups and share the burden of our downs. At the end of all this, we remain "us" and that's what's the most important thing. #gratitude...... #family #familylove #modernfamily." After seeing the post, the Housefull 4 actress was quick enough to confess her love for Pulkit in the comment section. She poured in her heart for the picture and wrote, “I Love you.”

This is not the first time that the actress has confessed her feelings and emotions for Pulkit Samrat. Earlier on Pulkit’s birthday, the actress shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen giving a peck on Pulkit’s cheeks while wishing him on the special day. In the post, she wrote, “ Kriti wrote, "Happy birthday baby...As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there's no one like you, and there never will be. Pulkit Samrat, I love you." The couple is in a live-in-relationship.

Meanwhile, the actress who has started shooting for her next film 14 Phere, is trying to get back to normal after recovering from coronavirus. The actress recently shared a video from her gym session where she can be seen exercising while getting over her weakness. She captioned the video and described the difficulties faced by her while recovering from the disease and getting back to the gym for a workout. On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were featured in the ZEE5 Original film Taish. The film was released on ZEE5 on October 29, 2020, as a feature film as well as a six-episode series. Along with Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Sanjeena Shaikh.

