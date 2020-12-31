Kriti Kharbanda Resumes Workout After Recovering From Malaria, Says 'hasn’t Been Easy'

Actress Kriti Kharbanda who was diagnosed with Malaria sometime back is now better and has returned back to fitness. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while hitting the gym and doing exercises. Though Kriti is feeling little weakness, however, while captioning the Housefull 4 actress wrote that she trying her best to get back to the grind.

Kriti Kharbanda gets back to workout

In the video, the actress is seen pushing her strength while working on her legs and calf muscles in the gym. She captioned the video and described the difficulties faced by her while recovering from the disease and getting back to the gym for a workout. “Getting back to the grind post malaria hasn’t been easy. The weakness, the messed up system, heavy medication, and mood swings :) but we’re getting there. Virtual workouts with @sameerhansari :) he pushes me and motivates me . Jumped right into work before I could recover completely. Not the smartest thing to do, but the show must go on. #goals #2020 #workoutmode #2021 you better be better."

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Wishes Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On Birthday, Calls Him 'one In A Billion'

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares How She 'woke Up' With A 'brain Freeze' Post '14 Phere' Shoot

The 29-year-old actress had earlier informed about her diagnosis on her Instagram story. She had shared a selfie post the diagnosis and wrote, “Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work. "To all those who are worried about me, I''m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that''s okay.” She further said that the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and self love. "Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added.

On beau Pulkit Samrat’s birthday, the actress shared a cute picture with him. She gave a peck on the birthday boy's cheek. Happy birthday, baby. As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat. I love you.”

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares A No-makeup, Sun-kissed Selfie, Fans Shower Love

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Diagnosed With Malaria; Says 'this Is My Malaria-wala Face; Just Visiting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.