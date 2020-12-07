Kriti Kharbanda Shares Her Post-shoot Ritual To Fight 'corona' On '14 Phere' Sets

Kriti Kharbanda is back to work and has started shooting for her next film. The Taish actor recently shared a video of herself on Instagram where she revealed how she has been taking care of herself during the pandemic. This Instagram video has been receiving immense love from fans in the comment section. Find out more details about Kriti Kharbanda’s COVID-19 care ritual here.

Kriti reveals her post-shoot COVID-19 ritual

The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting a large number of people. Amidst this pandemic, many films and shows have begun shooting once again but with certain health protocols in place. Taish actor Kriti Kharbanda has also begun shooting of her next film, 14 Phere with actor Vikrant Massey. As she has begun shooting, Kriti Kharbanda shared her latest self-care ritual.

She has adopted this ritual post-shoot to protect herself from COVID-19. In her latest Instagram post, Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of steaming her face. In this video, Kriti is steaming her face while a funny audio is being played in the background. While talking about this video, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “So I soak in some steam every day after work. What do you do to fight #corona!?”. Watch Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram video here.

As mentioned earlier, Kriti Kharbanda is back on set and is shooting for her film 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey. But before, beginning the shoot of this new film, Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of herself being tested for COVID-19. In the video, Kriti has donned a yellow over-sized sweater and paired it up with some shorts and a top. Watch Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram video here.

After being tested for the virus, Kriti next shared a sweet picture with co-star Vikrant Massey and director Devanshu Singh. In this Instagram picture, Vikrant, Kriti, and Devanshu are all smiles as they pose with the 14 Phere clapboard. While talking about the post, Kriti wrote, “Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere”. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram post here.

