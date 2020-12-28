Kriti Kharbanda Shares How She 'woke Up' With A 'brain Freeze' Post '14 Phere' Shoot

On December 27, 2020, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and shared a ‘behind-the-scenes’ video of herself. She captured the video in the morning describing her struggles of shooting in ‘extremely cold weather and having a brain freeze’. The actor is currently in Lucknow, shooting for her upcoming Bollywood flick 14 Phere. She will be starring alongside Criminal Justice star Vikrant Massey.

Kriti Kharbanda's video from 14 Phere sets

In the selfie video, Kriti can be seen humorously informing her fans that she slept on her hands and woke up with a Mehandi imprint on her face. While sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Ok so this happens when you’re shooting nights in extremely cold weather and have a brain freeze. ‘#14phere’, ‘#iwokeuplikethis’, ‘#bts’, ‘#reels’” with several laughing face emoticons.

As soon as the video was uploaded, her friends from the entertainment industry and her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with laughing faces and lovely comments. Gauahar Khan commented, “Hahhahah” while Sophie Choudry called the actor, “Cutieeee” with a laughing emoticon. A fan wrote, “This has happened with me too” with a pair of laughing face emojis and another one commented, “Ur anyways amazing and cute mam” with a red heart and several laughing emoticons.

Kriti and Vikrant wish their fans 'Merry Christmas'

Kriti is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. In her other recent post, Kriti wished her fans Merry Christmas. She shared a picture that featured Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Devanshu Singh. In the picture, the trio can be seen wearing a red Christmas cap and flaunting bright smiles while posing for the camera. She captioned the picture, “’#merrychristmas’ From us to you ðŸ˜Š @deva_stating @vikrantmassey87 @zeestudioofficial ‘#zeestudiosonset’, ‘#14phere’” with a red heart.

Many of her fans wished the actor in the comments section. Her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat commented, “Merry Kristmas!!!! All the best for ‘#14Phere guys!! @deva_stating @vikrantmassey87” with a Christmas tree emoticon. Her co-actor Vikrant too wrote, “Merry Merry Kittuuu!!!!” with a red heart and Christmas tree emoticon.

Kriti and Vikrant are currently shooting for 14 Phere in Lucknow. The movie is set in Northern India and revolves around how marriage in India is not just between a couple but a family too. It is directed by Devanshu Singh and is penned by Manoj Kalwani. The movie is scheduled to be released in February next year. Alongside Kriti and Vikrant, the movie also stars Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Govind Pandey and Yamini Das in essential roles.

