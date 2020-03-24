The Debate
Kriti Kharbanda Shares A Stunning Picture Clicked By Beau Pulkrit Samrat, See Pic

Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda is an avid social media user. The actor recently shared a bright and lovely picture where she looks fresh and stunning. See picture.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda is an avid social media user. She shares several photos and videos giving fans a glimpse about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a bright and lovely picture where she looks fresh and stunning.

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with the sun rays falling her. The actor sported a white spaghetti top and she opted for a bun hairdo, minimal makeup, and hoop earrings. This stunning picture was clicked by none other than Pulkrit Samrat

Along with this lovely photo that was clicked by her boyfriend Pulkrit Samrat, she wrote "A little sunshine. A little love." Check out the lovely picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Kriti Kharbanda's Selfie With BF Pulkit Samrat Is Adorable, Calls Him 'my Birthday Boy'

Fans could not stop admiring the stunning picture and have shared lovely comments for the actor. The actor received praise from her fans. Fans went on to call her ‘beautiful,’ ‘lovely,’ and much more.

Kriti Kharbanda on her relationship with Pulkrit Samrat

Earlier in an interview, Kriti Kharbanda revealed about her relationship with Pulkrit Samrat. She said that they are dating each other and she first wanted her parents to know about it. She said that they were dating for five months and she is in a very happy place. The two often share adorable pictures together on their social media handle and are seen commenting on each other's post. Fans love the chemistry between the two and call them 'couple goals'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Kriti Kharbanda Bashes Indian Airline, Says 'teach Your Staff Some Basic Manners'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Gushes Over Kriti Kharbanda, Calls Her 'cutest Date Ever'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Kriti Sanon And Kriti Kharbanda Dance Songs Together That Will Make You Dance Anyday!

 

 

