Kriti Kharbanda Shares Heartfelt Message In Wake Of Coronavirus Epidemic

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda is considered as an exceptional actor with great poise and elegance. Be it her acting prowess or sartorial choices; she has wooed her fans quite a few times. Once again, the diva is winning hearts because of the heartfelt message she shared on her social media account.

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing a white mask, as it is very evident that the entire world is dealing with the deadly coronavirus crisis. Kriti Kharbanda, sharing the image, wrote that we are all one. She was seen motivating all her fans to deal with the crisis together.

She also asked her fans to stay indoors and stay hydrated. She also added everyone to stay clean and stay safe. Have a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s post here:

What is next in store for Kriti Kharbanda?

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham. She will be next seen in Taish. Taish is an upcoming revenge drama movie helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie is jointly produced by Nishant Pitti and Bejoy Nambiar himself. Along with Kriti Kharbanda, the movie features Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

Coronavirus in India

According to media reports, several cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in India. The reports also suggest that the numbers are going to increase in the coming weeks. As a precautionary measure, the government of India has made several testing centres available for everyone across cities. One can safely get themselves tested in these centres.

