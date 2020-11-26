Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Her 'mood' By Introducing Everyone To Her Goofy Side; Check Out

After sharing a hilarious post joking about revealing her search history about 'How to bite a mosquito back?', actor Kriti Kharbanda has now shared her '#mood' with fans on Instagram. Earlier this morning, the Housefull 4 actor took to her Instagram handle to introduce everyone to her goofy side as today is a '#happyday' for her. In the picture shared by her, a happy Kriti is seen sticking her tongue out as she posed for the camera in a striped dress.

Kriti Kharbanda's 'mood' for today is all things goofy

Kriti Kharbanda, who is currently basking in the success of her Zee5 Original Taish, has given fans a sneak-peek into her happy day. Earlier today, i.e. November 26, 2020, the 30-year-old posted a selfie of herself wherein she looked nothing less than gorgeous in a red and white striped dress. Along with sticking her tongue out to flaunt her mood, Kriti also flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera in the slightly-blurry selfie posted by her on her Instagram handle. Sharing the selfie, she captioned the post, "#mood #happyday" followed by red-heart emoticons.

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda's photos from the sets of her newly-released web-series Taish were quick to make headlines recently as the majority of them were with Jim Sarbh, which left many surprised because her real-life beau Pulkit Samrat was also a part of the Bejoy Nambiar directorial. However, while Kriti was paired with Jim in the thriller drama, her lover Pulkit was paired with Melissa Raju Thomas in the web-film. This is the first time that the real-life couple didn't play an on-screen couple in a film as in Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019), the love birds were paired with each other. However, Jim and Kriti's fresh pairing in Taish was also lauded by the audience.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda has two upcoming projects in her kitty. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in Tamil romantic drama titled Vaan. Other Kriti Kharbanda's movies include yet another Zee5 Original opposite Vikrant Massey titled 14 Phere.

