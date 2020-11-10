Kriti Kharbanda Shares A Surreal Still From 'Taish'; Calls It 'Mood With A View'

Kriti Kharbanda is living in the vibes of her latest thriller drama series on ZEE5 as she keeps sharing glimpses of it on her Instagram handle. She shared a look of one of her scenes with actor Jim Sarbh from the Taish cast. Taish was released recently on ZEE5 as a feature film with six-episode series. Let’s take a look at what Kriti Kharbanda shared on her Instagram handle.

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and shared a snip from one of her scenes with Jim Sarbh from the series Taish in which they both can be seen sitting by the lake. She beautifully captioned the mesmerizing photo by stating ‘mood with a view’. The actor can be seen wearing a white and blue attire with blue denim and white sneakers. Jim Sarbh can be seen sitting next to her enjoying the beautiful view. Many of her fans took to Instagram and stated how much they loved their chemistry and sent love to them through the comment section.

Taish cast, plot & more

Taish is a ZEE5 thriller series co-produced, co-written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Released on October 29, the plot of the movie revolves around the characters Sunny and Rohan, best friends who go to the UK to attend Rohan’s brother’s wedding. There they somehow cross paths with a mafia family of moneylenders and then the violence kickstart, changing their lives completely.

Apart from Kriti Kharbanda and Jim Sarbh, the Taish cast includes actors namely Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Zoa Morani, Armaan Khera, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Abhimanyu Singh, Viraf Patel, Ankur Rathee, Melissa Raju Thomas, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saloni Batra and many more.

Kriti Khabanda’s movies

Kriti Kharbanda kick-started her career with a Telugu movie, Boni, which was not received well by the audiences. Later she also appeared in quite a few successful Kannada and Telugu movies before she made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Raaz: Reboot. Some of Kriti Khabanda’s movies in the Hindi film industry are namely Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Karwaan, Housefull 4, Veerey Ki Wedding, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Pagalpanti.

