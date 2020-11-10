Kriti Kharbanda Shares BTS Pics From 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' On Its 3 Year Anniversary

Kriti Kharbanda is an Indian actor who works in Bollywood as well as in the South-Indian film industry. Kriti Kharbanda gained a lot of popularity when she starred in Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana in 2017. The Ratnaa Sinha directorial released three years on November 10, 2017 and on the account of which Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a few Behind the scenes to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the film.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Post

On account of the movie's three year anniversary, Kriti posted a series of images from the movies 'Behind the scenes'. She tagged her co-star Rajkummar Rao and Director Ratnaa Sinha. She also tagged some other prominent members of the crew like Vinod Bachchan who is the producer of the movie, Heema Dattani, a celebrity makeup artist, Neharika Juneja Vijan a celebrity stylist, Suresh Beesaveni the Director of Photography and Sagarikaa Pillai fashion stylist and designer. Kriti also took to her caption to thank everyone who was a part of the team and also the audience who loved and supported the movie. See the post here.

Kriti wrote that when this movie happened it changed her life. Perhaps Kriti's Bollywood career speaks for her life-changing role in the memorable Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The actor was last seen in the 2019 comedy, Pagal Panti. Pagal Panti cast had some big Bollywood names like Ileana D'cruz, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pulkit Samrat. She will soon be seen in the Zee5 original Taish starring Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Pulkit Samrat.

Plot of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'

Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a dramatic romantic comedy starring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda. The plot of the story revolves around two young individuals belonging from a middle-class family. Rajkumar Rao plays the role of Satyendra Mishra aka Sattu and Kriti Kharbanda as Aarti, who meet upon their parents' proposal for an arranged marriage. The two meet and agree to get married, but when Aarti finds out that she won't be allowed to work after the marriage she decides to run away. Later when heartbroken Sattu cracks the UPSC and becomes an IAS officer the paths of the two leads reconnect.

The story beautifully portrays the struggles of a middle-class working Indian, modern-day love stories and aspirational goals. Other prominent actors in the movie are K.K Raina as Jugal Mishra, Sattu's Father. Alka Amin as Sattu's mother. Navni Parihar as Aarti's Mother, and Vipin Sharma as Sattu's Mama (Maternal Uncle). Boman Irani's voice-over an also be recognised in the movie.

Image Credits: @kriti.kharbanda Instagram

