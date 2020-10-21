Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Pulkit Samrat’s Unique Obsession; Speaks About Their Wedding Plans

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda, who is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Taish, revealed a unique obsession of her beau-actor Pulkit Samrat. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, along with the star cast of Taish, Kriti was asked to share something about Pulkit, which she discovered during COVID-19 lockdown. Quick to answer the rapid-fire question, Kriti asserted that Pulkit is obsessed with his elbow. She also added that more than his face, he applies cream on his elbows and often asks if they are looking good.

READ | Pulkit Samrat Announces Wrap Up Of 'Taish', Shares Pictures From Celebrations

Kriti talks about Pulkit

Interestingly, the Housefull 5 actor was also asked about one worst thing of live-in relationships, to which, she replied that the couple has to share their food at all times. As the conversation moved further, Kriti also talked about the things that fascinated her to sign Taish . While giving an elaborate answer, Kharbanda said that she can not "pick one thing" and later added that after signing Taish, the kind of music director Bejoy Nambiar made her listen, became her obsession.

READ | Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Spend Their Quarantine Together With Pet Drogo

Later, the Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor also opened up about her wedding plans with Pulkit Samrat. The actor's explanation came after she was asked to state what makes Samrat a marriage material. Meanwhile, Samrat poked fun in the middle of the conversation and asked to first ask whether he is marriage material or not. Hesitant to answer initially, Kharbanda asserted that they are not there yet.

READ | Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Web Show 'Taish' To Premiere On October 29

Coming to Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's upcoming venture Taish, the film will start streaming on Zee5 Premium from October 29. Apart from Kharbanda and Samrat, the ensemble star cast of the film will also see Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. Known as a revenge drama, Taish will mark Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo.

In the last segment of the rapid-fire round, the Pagalpanti actor was also asked to describe the cast and crew member of Taish in one word. For Taish director, Kriti stated that he is a mystery while she called Jim quirky. On the other hand, she praised Sanjeeda and Harsh as she said that they are hard-working and driven.

READ | Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Scare; Thinks Aloud About Couples In Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.