Pulkit Samrat Announces Wrap Up Of 'Taish', Shares Pictures From Celebrations

The shooting of the upcoming revenge drama film Taish which features Pulkit Samrat in the lead role has finally ended. The cast and the whole team recently celebrated a wrap-up party. Pulkit Samrat, who is one of the lead actors of the movie, took to his official Instagram and posted a picture from the wrap-up celebrations. The whole team of Taish can be seen posing in happy faces for the picture. Read on:

A picture from Taish wrap-up party

Sharing the lovey-dovey image, Pulkit Samrat captioned his post, “#TAISH we tried taking a seedhi saadhi photo but the crazy souls ended up with crazy faces in every pic!! This is from the wrap party.. after all the hard work, grilling.. fun.. hugs and arguments that shaped our very own TAISH. This one is close to all our hearts!! A few key people missing here (@zoamorani @virafpp @iamsanjeeda @armaankhera @saurabhsachdeva77 @ankurratheeofficial )without these guys the film’s incomplete.. sharing more love from the set in the coming days!! Saving some special ones :) @kriti.kharbanda @bejoynambiar @harshvardhanrane @jimsarbhforreal @saloni_batra_ @shivanshuhere @namanshaw (sic).” Take a look at the post below:

Besides this, a few days back, Pulkit Samrat shared a few stills from the series Taish while giving fans a glimpse of the characters and their looks. In the first image, Pulkit can be seen sitting with bloodsheds on his white shirt. Apart from him, the following stills which were shared by Pulkit show Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda sharing a moment. Captioning the post, Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Here’s presenting a glimpse of our passion project. Happy to be a part of this one with such talented people". Take a look at the post:

About the web series, Taish

Taish will also feature Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role opposite Pulkit Samrat. Kriti and Pulkit have been dating each other for quite a few years. The web series will be the first time the couple will feature on-screen together after they officially announced their relationship to their fans.

Taish is an upcoming Indian revenge drama film helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Bejoy Nambiar and Nishant Pitti produce the film featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane. The series will release on October 29, 2020, as a feature film and as a six-episode series simultaneously.

