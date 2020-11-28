Pulkit Samrat Shares An Adorable Selfie With Kriti Kharbanda, Fans Exclaim 'super Couple!'

Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda often shell out couple goals with their adorable pictures on different digital platforms. Recently, the former took to social media and shared a lovey-dovey selfie with his lady love through his official Instagram handle. The duo is visible in their casual outfits, while Kharbanda is resting her head on Samrat’s chest. Here is everything you need to know about Pulkit Samrat’s recent picture on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Pulkit Samrat shares an adorable selfie with Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat has been quite active on social media. He treats his fans and followers by posting pictures and videos regularly with Kriti Kharbanda. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with her through his official handle on November 27, 2020, Friday. It features Pulkit Samrat in a casual black t-shirt with a quirky print of red lips. He is flaunting his new avatar in a fully-grown beard and moustache. The actor has kept his long hair tidy with a headband and tied them in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is resting her head on his chest. She has donned a white t-shirt and accessorised her outfit with a stylish yellow hairband. For a complete look, she has opted for minimal makeup. In the caption accompanying his post, the Taish star did not write anything, but dropped a cute red heart and arrow emoticon. Check out Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s recent picture on the photo-sharing platform below:

Also read: Pulkit Samrat Poses With Family As He Captions Picture As 'The Bridezilla'; See Pic

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Virtually Revisits Himachal Pradesh To Express Her 'love For Cafes'

Response to Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Pulkit Samrat garnered more than 74,300 likes and over 330 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers and fellow celebrities of the duo have dropped their response to their selfie on Instagram. Among others, Jwala Gutta and Alankrita Sahai posted hearts and heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section of the picture. Meanwhile, fans have expressed how cute Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are and called them ‘super couple’. Here are some of the response to their photos:

Also read: Pulkit Samrat Starts Prepping For His Next Film Titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.