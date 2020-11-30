Pulkit Samrat Goes Camping Again, But Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda Is Missing This Time

Pulkit Samrat headed out to camp with his friends once again. However, this time, his partner Kriti Kharbanda was missing. The last time the duo went on a camping trip, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared an adorable picture of them together. This time, however, Pulkit and his group of friends weren’t accompanied by Kriti.

Pulkit Samrat goes camping without girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Shares An Adorable Selfie With Kriti Kharbanda, Fans Exclaim 'super Couple!'

A recent post on Pulkit Samrat's Instagram showed a group of friends circling Pulkit as he prepares food on the barbecue. The actor is surrounded by all his friends whom he tagged in the post. Captioning the image, Pulkit wrote, “Winter is Coming”. The group seemed to have a good time as they were enjoying their time in the cold and blissful weather amid the mountains. A beautiful background surrounded them with trees on one side and the mountains appearing faintly in the far end. While some of Pulkit Samrat's friends sat casually on the seesaw, other friends helped him as he prepared a meal. The amazing picture he shared garnered him tremendous praise from fans who loved the vibe the picture gave out. One of Pulkit Samrat's friends even commented on the post and jovially called him Chef Pulkit as he was seen preparing a small meal for the group.

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Poses With Family As He Captions Picture As 'The Bridezilla'; See Pic

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Starts Prepping For His Next Film Titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Pulkit Samrat was seen wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of white sneakers and all grown hair. In the past, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared an adorable picture of themselves from their camping adventure. Beautiful fairy lights were seen in their midst and a few polaroid photographs too accompanied the frame they were in. The amazing picture gained tremendous likes and fans found it extremely adorable. At the time, Pulkit shared the image with a caption saying that camping is fun with the company of Kriti Kharbanda. The latter reposted the image and thus fans loved to see the bonding between the two actors. On the work front, Pulkit Samrat will soon be seen in the Prabhu Solomon directed film Haathi Mere Saathi. He will be seen opposite Rana Daggubati and Zoya Husain in the film. The film is reported to be released in January of 2021.

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat On How He Felt When Kriti Paired Up With Another Actor In Their Film 'Taish'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.