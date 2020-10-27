Kriti Kharbanda Stuns Her Fans By Showcasing Her Pole Dancing Skills; See Video

Kriti Kharbanda's Taish is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 29. The actor recently accepted Pulkit Samrat's challenge on social media. She shared a video of her pole dancing and showing off her skills. Take a look at Kriti accepting Pulkit's challenge.

Kriti Kharbanda shares her Taishbuster

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda who will soon be seen in the Zee 5 movie Taish recently took up the Taish Buster challenge. Pulkit Samrat, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, created this challenge so that people can show their Taish on social media. Kriti in the video that she shared on her Instagram was seen wearing a black sports bra and shorts. She showed her pole dancing skills as she spun down the pole upside down. She wrote that she took up the Taish buster challenge and tagged a few more people along with it. Kriti's fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post and comments.

Image Credits: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

A sneak peek into Kriti's Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda who is playing the role of Aarfa Khan in the movie is paired alongside Jim Sarbh. She recently shared a BTS from the film with him. In the photo, Jim Sarbh is kneeling on his knee while Kriti is smiling at him. She is seen dressed in a black coat while he is sporting a blazer. Take a look at the photo from Kriti Kharbanda's Taish:

She also shared a still from the film featuring her character Aarfa. In the photo, she is sitting in a cafe with a cup in her hand and looking away from the camera. She is wearing an ocher sweater top and has left her hair open with a middle partition. She wrote, "Ek kahaani, kai kirdaar. Dekhiyega zaroor. #taish" Here's Kriti's still from her film.

Kriti Kharbanda on the work front

Kriti made her debut in cinema with the Telugu film Boni and later worked in many regional films. She made her Bollywood debut with Raaz: Reboot alongside Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. The actor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti that had an ensemble cast. Her upcoming films include 14 Phere, Taish and Tamil film Vaan.

