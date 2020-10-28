Kriti Kharbanda's Favourite #TaishBuster Is None Other Than Beau Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to be featuring in their upcoming film and web series Taish on the OTT platform Zee5. Taish will release on October 29, 2020, on the OTT platform. The project stars many other popular and competent actors from the industry as well. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda posted a video of Pulkit, her co-actor and boyfriend, on her Instagram where the actor looked hunky while having some fun.

Kriti Kharbanda captures Pulkit's silliness

On October 28, 2020, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram to post a fun video of her beau and co-star, Pulkit Samrat. In the video, the shirtless Pulkit can be seen wearing a pair of denim pants while holding a tee in his hands. The Fukrey star looks extremely shredded and strong as he has some fun playing around with his tee. Pulkit holds up his tee in the air, puts it on his head, turns to look at the camera and laughs out when he realises it is recording his funny antics.

Pulkit Samrat is Kriti's favourite '#TaishBuster'

Kriti says that Pulkit is her favourite #TaishBuster. She posted the video on her Instagram while captioning it, ‘Killing it with cuteness is my most favourite #taishbuster @pulkitsamrat.’ She further reminded her Instagram followers that their film and show Taish is set to release on October 29 on Zee5 and will be an entertainer for everyone watching. Kriti also tagged everyone else involved in the project on the post’s caption while promoting Taish.

Pulkit's fans cannot stop complimenting his hunkiness

It did not take too long for Kriti’s followers to comment on her post about how cute they found the video. Some fans said things like ‘How cute,’ ‘That laugh tho,’ and ‘Oh my my’ about Pulkit. While some fans could not stop complimenting Pulkit’s muscular figure, some of Kriti’s followers flooded her comments with heart and fire emojis.

On October 28, 2020, Kriti Kharbanda also shared a poster of her character ‘Arfa’ from Taish. The poster said, ‘AN INDEPENDENT SOUL’ while describing ‘Arfa.’ While promoting it, Kriti wrote, ‘Love is all it takes, sometimes :)’ and added the date of Taish’s release and tagged other members of the Taish team.

Like Kriti, other actors have also been promoting this upcoming project on their social media platforms. Recently, Pulkit Samrat posted a behind the scenes video of himself from Taish while posing as a mannequin. He wrote on the photo, ‘Man-nequin!’ and credited Kriti for taking the video in his caption.

