Kriti Kharbanda Shares Her 'workout Mode' Video; Calls It 'need Of The Hour'

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram to share her workout video. Dressed in black activewear, she is seen working on her muscles and upper core using gym equipment. Kriti Kharbanda is seen pushing herself harder as she works out. She also tagged her workout session as the 'need of the hour'.

The actor shared the video with the hashtag ‘workout mode’ and ‘2021’. Fans in huge numbers appreciated her for giving major fitness motivation with her video. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram update.

Kriti Kharbanda gets back to the grind after recovering from malaria

Kriti Kharbanda who was diagnosed with Malaria sometime back is now better and has resumed her fitness regime. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while hitting the gym and doing exercises. Kriti wrote that she was trying her best to get back to the grind despite the 'weakness', in the caption of the post.

In the video, the actor is seen pushing her strength while working on her legs and calf muscles in the gym. She captioned the video and described the difficulties faced by her while recovering from the disease and getting back to the gym for a workout. “Getting back to the grind post malaria hasn’t been easy. The weakness, the messed up system, heavy medication, and mood swings :) but we’re getting there. Virtual workouts with @sameerhansari :) he pushes me and motivates me. Jumped right into work before I could recover completely. Not the smartest thing to do, but the show must go on. #goals #2020 #workoutmode #2021 you better be better."

The 29-year-old actor had earlier informed about her diagnosis on her Instagram story. She had shared a selfie post the diagnosis and wrote, “Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work. "To all those who are worried about me, I''m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that''s okay.” She further said that the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and about self-love. "Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added.

