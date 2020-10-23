Kriti Kharbanda Shares Teaser Of Party Song From 'Taish,' Fans 'can't Wait'

‘Taish’ is an Indian action-drama series, written & directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is a multi-starring project featuring actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Harshvardhan Rane. On October 22, 2020, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram to announce the launch of a party song from ‘Taish.’ The clip of the song that the actor posted, shows the stars dancing to the anthem at a party.

The party song from ‘Taish’ set to launch today

Kriti Kharbanda, a part of the star cast of ‘Taish,’ posted a small clip from the film of a song today. The video shows actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, and Kriti among others dancing to the song. It says, ‘Biggest Party Song of 2020,’ and ‘Song out today,’ in the video. The actor captioned her post, ‘Let’s party! Song out today!!! #taish #anythingforfamily,’ while adding heart emojis & tagging the people associated with the film. The party song from ‘Taish’ is sung by the singer Pav Dharia and features Fateh with him.

‘Taish’ song teaser has gotten fans excited

The party song from ‘Taish’ looks very promising. The post by Kriti Kharbanda of the teaser of the song has stirred up immense excitement among fans. Fans flooded the comments section of Kriti’s post with fire and heart emojis. They expressed their excitement for the song’s release.

‘Taish’ - A multi-starring film and series

‘Taish’ is a Zee5 original produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey and Rikant Pitti. It is all set to premiere on the OTT platform of Zee5 on October 29, 2020. ‘Taish’ is going to be releasing in the form of a film and a six-part thriller series on the platform.

A multi-starring project, the ‘Taish’ cast consists of many popular faces from the Indian film and television industry. The ‘Taish’ cast includes Saloni Batra as ‘Sanober,’ Arman Khera as ‘Jassi,’ Pulkit Samrat as ‘Sunny,’ Kriti Kharbanda as ‘Arfa Khan,’ Harshvardhan Rane as ‘Pali,’ Zoa Morani as ‘Mahi,’ Ankur Rathee as ‘Krish Kalra,’ Sanjeeda Shaikh as ‘Jahaan,’ Jim Sarbh as ‘Rohan Kalra,’ and ‘Kuljinder’ being played by Abhimanyu Singh. Lately, the other actors who are a part of the project, have also been updating the social media platforms with snippets and teasers from the film.

