Jim Sarbh Shares BTS Pics From 'Taish' Sets To Announce Zee5 Original's Trailer Release

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Taish's trailer will be released tonight, revealed cast member Jim Sarbh on Twitter. Earlier today, the Padmaavat actor took to his Twitter handle to give fans a sneak-peek into the BTS moments from the shoot of the Zee5 Original. In the pictures shared by Jim, he looked suave clad in a three-piece checkered suit.

Jim Sarbh flaunts his rugged look from Zee5's 'Taish'

On October 15, 2020, Jim Sarbh shared some BTS moments from the sets of his upcoming film & series, titled Taish. It is a revenge drama which boasts of an ensemble cast, helmed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. After sharing the first-look character posters of Taish's lead actors on his Instagram handle, Jim has shared two BTS pictures from the Zee5 Original to announce the trailer release of the film.

In the pictures shared by the 33-year-old on his Twitter handle, he looked nothing less than dapper as he rocked a checkered three-piece suit and sported a full-fledged bearded look with unkempt hair. Along with sharing the BTS photos from the sets of Taish, he revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the Bejoy Nambiar directorial will be dropped by the makers tonight, i.e. October 15, at 9 p.m. on YouTube.

Check out his tweet below:

A couple of days ago, the makers of Taish had released the teaser of the upcoming revenge drama, to hike the excitement among fans regarding the trailer release of the film & series. The teaser garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube itself and was successful at creating a buzz around the film on social media. Watch the teaser of Taish below:

About 'Taish'

Taish is a six-episode film+series which is directed by Shaitan director Bejoy Nambiar. The Zee5 Orginal stars an ensemble star cast which includes Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taish will be released as a series as well as a feature film simultaneously on October 29, 2020, exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5.

Take a look at the character posters of the cast here:

