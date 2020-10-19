Ankur Rathee Spills The Beans About His Experience In Pulkit Samrat's 'Taish'

Actor Ankur Rathee is known for his role in various web-shows such as Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, and Mission Over Mars among others. The Thappad actor is now all set to woo fans with his role in the much-anticipated film Taish alongside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and many more. Recently, Ankur Rathee went on to reveal about his experience while shooting the film. He also revealed how it was working with director Bejoy Nambiar.

According to Ankur Rathee’s spokesperson, the actor describes working with Bejoy Nambiar a dream come true. He revealed, "Bejoy gives a lot of creative liberty to his actors which is refreshing. It made us feel like it was just as much our story to tell as it was his”.

Ankur also recalled a memory from the sets. He said, “I remember there was one scene where Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, and I started improvising and building little moments that weren’t in the script. We just kept playing off of each other and Bejoy kept rolling”. He added, “He would encourage that kind of experimentation, but also knew when to help us reel it back. His trust in us fed into our faith in him".

Apart from his experience of working with Bejoy, the actor revealed how he went on to bag the role in the film. Ankur revealed, "I got a call from Karan Mally and Nandini Shrikent, who recently cast me in 'Thappad'. Bejoy liked my audition and asked to meet, but a few days prior I badly sprained my ankle playing basketball, ironically, with Jim Sarbh who had to carry me off the court!” He added, “I remember limping my way into Bejoy’s office and awkwardly sitting with my crutches. He narrated the film and his enthusiasm was infectious. I felt transported."

About the film

Taish is a six-episode film+series helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The Zee5 Orginal has a star cast that includes actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Taish is reported to release simultaneously as a series and as a feature film on October 29, 2020, only on Zee5.

(With Inputs: PR)

