Pulkit Samrat Poses As A "Man-nequin" In A New BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Taish'

Pulkit Samrat has been having a gala time on the sets of Taish as seen in a new video uploaded by him on social media. The actor can be seen seated in an all formal look. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda both can be seen having fun on the sets of Taish as Pulkit jovially struck a mannequin pose. The actor in the caption revealed that the video has been taken from the sets of Taish by Kriti Kharbanda, who is also part of the Taish cast.

Pulkit Samrat poses as a "Man-nequin" in a new BTS video

Pulkit Samrat in the video can be seen wearing a grey and white combination of formal attire. The actor paired the look with a few accessories as he posed for the video. As the video begins, Pulkit Samrat can be seen striking a pose and maintaining the “man-nequin” posture as the camera moves around him. Kriti Kharbanda, who is part of the Taish cast, was the one who took the video as mentioned by Pulkit Samrat in the caption of the post.

The actor simply added hashtags that hinted that the actors are having some behind-the-scenes fun on the sets of Taish. Both Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda seemed to have a gala time in the video that was taken and fans of the couple too enjoyed the video. They have been eagerly waiting for Taish release date.

Taish is a Zee 5 exclusive film and features a huge star cast. Taish release date has been set for October 29, 2020. Thus, fans have grown more eager as the date approaches closer. The actors have provided quite a few behind-the-scenes snippets from the film, thus creating excitement among the audience for the movie. Taish is a film based on the concept of revenge drama and features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release exclusively on the Zee 5 OTT platform. The film will be released as a movie and as a six-part series simultaneously, according to the makers.

