Chris Hemsworth And Kriti Kharbanda To Hold A Discussion On Holistic Well-being

According to a recent social media post, Chris Hemsworth and Kriti Kharbanda have planned to collaborate for an interactive session in which they will be discussing a holistic approach towards life. Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and shared this information with netizens. Let’s take a look at what this is all about.

'Quest for wellbeing'

Chris Hemsworth won the hearts of Indians by giving a spectacular performance in the Netflix original, Extraction. And now, he is all set to be uniting with Kriti Kharbanda for a webisode in which the duo will try to educate people about following a holistic approach towards life.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle and gave a brief description of their upcoming webisode. Sharing the poster, Kriti explained that the second webisode of Quest For Wellbeing will consist of how the Swiss Global Ambassador, Chris, achieves holistic wellbeing with a unique approach. She later shared the details and said that the approach will involve three elements that have changed Chris’ life forever.

Concluding the announcement, she asked netizens to stay tuned and join them on October 15 on the Quest for Wellbeing. Fans and followers of the actors were surprised to hear this amazing news and mentioned in comments how excited they are for their upcoming interactive session on holistic wellbeing. See how the fans reacted.



This is the second time Chris Hemsworth collaborated with a Bollywood celebrity. Earlier, Chris was seen with Priyanka Chopra discussing climate changes in the TED Countdown.

Kriti Kharbanda’s Taish

While Kriti is preparing for her interactive session with Chris, she is also quite excited about her upcoming ZEE5 Original, Taish. She recently posted a clip on her Instagram handle and announced that the trailer of her upcoming drama film is all set to release on October 15. The story of Taish revolves around two families living in London. It has been directed and co-produced by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie will be released on October 29. The cast of the movie includes Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Zoa Morani, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ankur Rathee and a few others.

Image Source- Chris Hemsworth and Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

