Akriti Kakar Calls Out Indigo For Misplacing Baggage, Airline Apologises

Television News

Akriti Kakar took to her Twitter to complain about the bad service Indigo airlines gave to her. They misplaced her bag of warm clothes stranding her in the cold

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
akriti kakar

Akriti Kakar, who is known for her songs like Saturday Saturday and Iski Uski, took to her Twitter handle to complain how her fast-tracked luggage was misplaced while she was travailing from Mumbai to Delhi in an Indigo plane. Akriti Kakar wrote in detail about each and every thing that happened with her. Here is all you should know.

Akriti Kakar complains about Indigo Airline on Twitter

Akriti Kakar wrote that one of her bags was left in Mumbai while she was landing in Delhi. She also spoke on how her bag was marked with the fast forward tag but did not make it to Delhi before she did. Akriti Kakar also wrote on how all her warm clothes were in the bag and that she is shivering in the freezing cold of Delhi.

Here is what Akriti Kakar tweeted

Following Akriti Kakar's tweets, the airline immediately responded and wrote “Extremely sorry about this, Ms Kakar. :( We've connected your baggage from Mumbai and shall reach you tonight. Also, such behaviour of the staff is unacceptable and we're raising this right away with the relevant team."

Published:
