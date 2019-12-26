Akriti Kakar Calls Out Indigo For Misplacing Baggage, Airline Apologises

Akriti Kakar, who is known for her songs like Saturday Saturday and Iski Uski, took to her Twitter handle to complain how her fast-tracked luggage was misplaced while she was travailing from Mumbai to Delhi in an Indigo plane. Akriti Kakar wrote in detail about each and every thing that happened with her. Here is all you should know.

Read Also| '3 Idiots' Actress Mona Singh Cuts A Pretty Picture In Pink During Her Mehendi Ceremony

Akriti Kakar complains about Indigo Airline on Twitter

Akriti Kakar wrote that one of her bags was left in Mumbai while she was landing in Delhi. She also spoke on how her bag was marked with the fast forward tag but did not make it to Delhi before she did. Akriti Kakar also wrote on how all her warm clothes were in the bag and that she is shivering in the freezing cold of Delhi.

Read Also| Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh And Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Here is what Akriti Kakar tweeted

Jet has shut, air india is no good .. indigo also totally acting irresponsible ! Left my Fast Forward marked baggage in mumbai and telling me after i land in delhi that the bag wasn’t loaded in the flight ! GREAT JOB @IndiGo6E 😡 😡 — AKRITI KAKAR (@AKRITIMUSIC) December 24, 2019

Get me luggage ASAP to delhi @IndiGo6E ! This is just ridiculous ..

How can you bring one bag and leave the other behind !!!!!



So now in this cold freezing Delhi.. I have no warm clothes till my bag arrives. Wow. — AKRITI KAKAR (@AKRITIMUSIC) December 24, 2019

And the staff at delhi airport is not being helpful at all !!!! @IndiGo6E THEY NEED TO FOLLOW PROCEDURE is what they say !!! They should’ve simply put my bag in time on the RIGHT FLIGHT !!!!! — AKRITI KAKAR (@AKRITIMUSIC) December 24, 2019

Following Akriti Kakar's tweets, the airline immediately responded and wrote “Extremely sorry about this, Ms Kakar. :( We've connected your baggage from Mumbai and shall reach you tonight. Also, such behaviour of the staff is unacceptable and we're raising this right away with the relevant team."

Extremely sorry about this, Ms Kakar. :( We've connected your baggage from Mumbai and shall reach you tonight. Also, such behaviour of the staff is unacceptable and we're raising this right away with the relevant team. ~Kritika — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 24, 2019

Read Also| Nora Fatehi Popularity Reaches New Peaks; The Actor Crosses 9 Million Mark On Instagram

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Is All About Health; Her Christmas Gifts For Her Family Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.