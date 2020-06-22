Kirti Kulhari's School Friend Reveals She Was A Top-notch Badminton Player Back Then; See

The actor-model Kirti Kulhari has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the film industry after starring in several blockbuster Bollywood movies like Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Pink. However, did you know that Kulhari has been a top-notch badminton player before setting foot in Bollywood? After she took to Instagram to wish her dad on Father's Day recently, a classmate of hers commented on her post and revealed that she has been a badminton player back in school days.

Kirti Kulhari was a Badminton player during school days

This year, June 21 was celebrated as Father's Day as it marked the third Sunday of June. The Mission Mangal actor Kirti Kuhlari took to her Instagram handle to wish her beloved daddy and celebrate fatherhood. By sharing an old photograph from back in time with her navy commander father, Khyali Ram Kulhari, the actor captioned the post writing,

"My first ROLE ( a daughter ) and my first HERO ( MY FATHER )A VERY HAPPY FATHER'S DAY DAD and to all you fathers ...

this picture I think is from the time when I had just joined college.. Must have been 17 and there was no plan of being an actor (sic)"

Soon after she shared the throwback pic on her Instagram handle, one of her classmates from school reached out to her by commenting on her post and expressed how proud he is to see her as a celebrity. However, he also revealed that Kirti Kulhari has been a top-notch badminton player during her school days, so he thought that she would have pursued her career as a professional badminton player. Her friend's comment read,

"Hey humari kv2 (Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2) wali keerthi I thought you could have became a Badminton player since you were sgfi player twice but feeling proud to see you as celebrity hope you remember me kv 2 svn wala arun"

Meanwhile, on the career front, she will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming mystery thriller titled The Girl on the Train. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

