Kriti Sanon Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Rocked The Sheer Polka Dot Dress Better?

Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra are two Bollywood fashionistas who are known for their impeccable sense of style. On various occasions, many Bollywood celebs have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The charming Kriti Sanon and the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra have also been in a similar situation. Both of them opted for a sheer polka dot dress. Take a look and decide who wore it better:

Kriti Sanon's photos

The Luka Chuppi actor was seen donning Yousef Al Jasmi's sheer black gown with white polka dots at the Geo Spa Awards back in April 2019. The actor accessorised her outfit with drop diamond earrings. Kriti styled her hair in a neat bun with a centre parting. Her scarlet red lips and smokey eyes made her look even more radiant which made her fans fall in love with her.

Priyanka Chopra's photos

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, who is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actors in the Hindi film industry, wore Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini's black and white sheer polka dot top and looked stunning in it. Her outfit had a ruffled collar and sleeves with matching tulle tiered skirt. She completed her look with a pearl necklace, a black tiny bag and pointed stilettoes by Christian Louboutin. The actor pulled her hair up in a top-knot bun and her on-point makeup, which included smokey-eyes and nude lips, rounded off her look perfectly.

Upcoming films of Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra

Mimi is an upcoming drama film helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will feature Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! which released back in the year 2011. Later, Kriti will also be seen in Farzi, which is an upcoming con thriller movie featuring Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. As per reports, he will be playing the role of an intelligent con artist who plans a huge financial theft and the government in a bid to find him, hire the no-nonsense guy played by Nawazuddin and then begins the cat and mouse game.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, which is an upcoming action-fantasy drama. Later, she will also be a part of The White Tiger, which is reportedly based on a Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie is going to be featured on Netflix and it also stars Rajkummar Rao.

