Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Being Replaced By A Star Kid In Films

The issue of nepotism has been much-talked-about in Bollywood in recent years. Several celebrities have openly shared their views and opinions regarding nepotism in Bollywood till now. Kriti Sanon became the latest actor to talk about nepotism in Bollywood. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Kriti Sanon was asked about whether she was ever replaced by any star kid in a movie. Here is what the Heropanti actor had to say about it.

Kriti said that she was replaced by a star kid in a film. She said that she does not know if the makers called the actor or not but someone from a filmy family replaced her. She further added that this was done because the makers felt that there was a little more buzz about the person who replaced her. She also said that the director might have genuinely wanted that person and it has happened a few times with her.

Kriti Sanon further explained the situation by saying that an incident like this does irritate and makes one feel bad, but there is little that one can do about it. Talking about her journey she said that everyone has their share of success and failures. Kriti Sanon said that sometimes things happen for a reason and sometimes they don’t. Talking about her movies, Kriti said that she did not get the film that she wanted to do and then the film has not worked out so she feels that some of the things that happened, they happened for good.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar’s upcoming film Mimi. She is expected to play the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for a July 2020 release. According to media reports, the film is likely to be premiered on a digital platform.

