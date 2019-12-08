WATCH: Kriti Sanon Almost Trips, Internet Blames 'sneakers With Saree' As The Cause

Kriti Sanon, who was busy promoting Panipat a few days back, in an unfortunate situation almost tripped while stepping out of the car. Interestingly, the actress was seen wearing sneakers with a saree, and from the popular opinion of netizens, the internet seems to blame the accessory for the cause of this 'almost mishap'.

READ: Panipat BO Collection For Day 1 Seems To Have Fallen Short Of Makers' Expectations

Watch the video below-

Ashutosh Gowariker returned to the silver screen after a gap of three years with Panipat. The movie revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Marathas and the Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor was seen in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat while Kriti Sanon featured as Parvati Bai, second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

READ: Panipat: Rajasthan Locals Protest Against The Film, Burn Effigies Of Ashutosh Gowariker

About the film:

Panipat is directed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker, who previously helmed period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. It features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles. Based on the third battle of Panipat, the historical drama released on December 6, 2019.

#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview pic.twitter.com/W34Chs9FYw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Day 1 box office:

Despite all the buzz around Panipat, the opening day business of Panipat was reportedly miserable. According to Box Office India’s reports, the period-drama collected approximately ₹ 4-4.25 crore on an opening day. The budget for the film was ₹ 100 crores reportedly. Panipat released in over 1,500 screens across the country. Overseas the movie reportedly released in over 600 screens. However, the net gross from Maharashtra is reportedly better than any other state.

READ: Kriti Sanon Says That Nupur Could Not Get A Better Co-star Than Akshay Kumar; Here's Why

READ: Kriti Sanon Learnt THIS New Language While Preparing For Her Role As Parvatibai In Panipat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.