Kriti Sanon, Kareena & Other Actors Who Went Through Major Weight Change For Movies

Kriti Sanon revealed in her latest interview with an entertainment portal that she had to undergo massive weight change for her role in Mimi. She apparently had to gain 15 more kilos for her next film where she will portray the role of a young surrogate mother. Take a look at other actors like Kriti who went through a massive weight change for their movie roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's movie Tashan opposite Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar was one of her most hyped movies. One of the major reason for the movie to get so much attention from the audience was Kareena's drastic weight loss. The film released in 2008 and didn't perform well at the box-office. Kareena had apparently lost around 15 kgs for her zero figure avatar in the film.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who is known to go through any sort of ttransformation for his movie roles, underwent a difficult task to gain 30 kgs more than his normal weight for his role in Dangal. Aamir Khan weighed 97 kgs when he shot for the wrestling biopic on the Phogat family. Take a look at his transformation from a 97 kg man to a 6 pack built up avatar.

Salman Khan

When Salman Khan started shooting for his sports drama film called Sultan, he had to gain 15 kgs to look like the 'Pehlwan' that can be seen in the trailer of the movie. Salman Khan had mentioned in an interview that it was very tough and painful for him when he started losing the weight that he had gained for this role. Nevertheless, the movie became a superhit and was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

